Coronavirus watch at Peppers in Broadbeach. Ralph So and his pregnant wife May wearing masks for precautions. Pics Adam Head
Rockhampton Hospital prepared for coronavirus threat

Melanie Plane
30th Jan 2020 3:08 PM
WHILE no cases of the potentially deadly disease have been recorded in the Rockhampton region as yet, health officials say they are prepped and ready for any novel coronavirus outbreak.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service was well prepared to respond to the current international threat of novel coronavirus.

“The HHS is working closely with Queensland Health and the rest of the state,” Dr Young said.

“We have responded to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.”

Dr Young said Queensland Health would update the Rockhampton community if there was a confirmed case in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service area.

It comes as health authorities work to track down up to 200 people on a Tiger Airways flight into the Gold Coast on Tuesday night after a fellow traveller tested positive to coronavirus.

The infected man, a 44-year-old from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the novel virus, and eight other members of his tour group are in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Meanwhile, coal port workers to Rockhampton’s north and south fear a lack of biosecurity protocols has left them and the broader community potentially exposed to the deadly coronavirus, a miners’ union claims.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

