Rockhampton Hospital stats revealed for January

WAITING times were low for patients last month with Rockhampton Hospital orthopaedics department proving to be the star performer.

There were 457 elective surgery patients in Central Queensland hospitals during January, up from 402 in December.

Of those, 347 had elective surgery in Rockhampton, with 81 having orthopaedics procedures.

About 99.6 per cent received their surgery within the clinically recommended time frame last month.

Executive Director of Rockhampton Hospital Wendy Hoey said she was extremely proud of the orthopaedics team, who worked under the leadership of Dr Adriaan Smith.

"They provide great care, they're passionate about getting the best possible outcomes for our patients and they really go above and beyond to ensure our patients get the care they need when they need it, right here in Central Queensland,” Ms Hoey said.

Dr Smith said the team of six orthopaedic surgery specialists, worked hard to ensure patients were treated on time and in turn.

He said the most common procedures in Central Queensland were hip and knee replacements, as well as arthroscopic knee and shoulder surgeries.

More January figures

A total of 10,606 patients were admitted to Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service emergency departments last month. This was slightly down from 11,123 in a busy December.

There were 70 category 1 (sickest or most seriously injured) patients in January, all of whom were seen within the recommended timeframe. The average wait time across all five categories was 10 minutes.