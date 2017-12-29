Rockhampton house fire fizzles but scenes of crime called in

Firefighters arrive on scene at a house fire on Margaret St, Allenstown.

Allan Reinikka

UPDATE 9.55AM: A HOUSE fire fizzled to smoke by the time emergency services arrived, but scenes of crime have been called to the Rocky home.

Emergency services were alerted just after 9am and arrived soon after to find the fire extinguished.

"It was on the outside of the house only,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

"We didn't stay there long, we used a fan to blow out any smoke that was in the house.

"We left it in the hands of police.”

Witnesses at the scene saw a number of people speaking with emergency services at the front of the house.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident, but could not provide further detail at this time.

9.20AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are rushing to reports of a house on fire in Rockhampton this morning.

Fire crews are attending to a house on Margaret St, Allenstown where Queensland Police Service are also attending.

Initial reports indicated Scenes of Crime officers were also called to the residents for official photographs.

The initial report came through at 9.02am, but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Police Service are not available at this time for further comment.