Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rockhampton house fire fizzles but scenes of crime called in

Firefighters arrive on scene at a house fire on Margaret St, Allenstown.
Firefighters arrive on scene at a house fire on Margaret St, Allenstown. Allan Reinikka
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE 9.55AM: A HOUSE fire fizzled to smoke by the time emergency services arrived, but scenes of crime have been called to the Rocky home.

Emergency services were alerted just after 9am and arrived soon after to find the fire extinguished.

"It was on the outside of the house only,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

"We didn't stay there long, we used a fan to blow out any smoke that was in the house.

"We left it in the hands of police.”

Witnesses at the scene saw a number of people speaking with emergency services at the front of the house.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident, but could not provide further detail at this time.

9.20AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are rushing to reports of a house on fire in Rockhampton this morning.

Fire crews are attending to a house on Margaret St, Allenstown where Queensland Police Service are also attending.

Initial reports indicated Scenes of Crime officers were also called to the residents for official photographs.

The initial report came through at 9.02am, but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Police Service are not available at this time for further comment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Nashville music star warms up for exclusive Rocky gig

Nashville music star warms up for exclusive Rocky gig

Huge three-day country music showcase kicks off at the Great Western tonight

Rocky mum nearly gave away $75K 'Christmas present'

A top-prize winning scratchie was sold from the Lucky Charm, Allenstown newsagency making a Rocky mum $75,000 richer.

We were counting the zeros: Forgotten $5 buy turns unbelievable win

New Year's weather: Storms, up to 100mm expected in CQ

Total rainfall predicted for Monday to Thursday next week.

What to expect as you make your New Year's party plans

CCTV FOOTAGE: Chilling moment man tries to abduct CQ child

SHOCKING: CCTV footage shows the moment a man attempts to abduct a girl in Emerald on Thursday afternoon. Photo Contributed.

Shocking abduction attempt captured on camera

Local Partners