Rockhampton in 1918: Looking back at 'The Carnival'

OUR midwinter festival, which continues to be known by the somewhat inappropriate name of "The Carnival”, has been an almost unqualified success.

The weather has been ideal during the past 10 days, the past season has been excellent, and cash is plentiful with most people.

These circumstances have combined to make all the enterprises of The Carnival, from the show and the races down to the business of the street musician and the itinerant merchant, highly profitable.

It is regretted that the chief qualifications have to be made in regard to the show, which is at once the most popular of all the functions, and the one most valuable to the district.

Taken all round, however, the show was unquestionably a good one, which makes it all the more regrettable that it should have been even partially spoiled by some omissions which might easily have been supplied.

Only two district exhibits were shown, when the number should have been at least double that.

Both of the exhibits, from Alton Downs and Mount Larcom, were highly creditable, and though Alton Downs secured first place, the honours must be considered easy when it is remembered that Alton Downs is the oldest agricultural settlement in the district and Mount Larcom one of the newest.

But there are other settlements which might have made equally good displays if some enterprise had been shown by the farmers.

No doubt some neighbourhoods suffered too severely from the flood to do justice to themselves, but that can hardly be said of Yeppoon and other localities.

It is to be hoped that these will give a better account of themselves next year.

But the title "agricultural show” is somewhat of a misnomer, for the display this year, as always, is a pastoral exhibit par excellence. In most countries the two occupations are inseparably linked, but our wealth of natural grasses enables stock of all kinds to be reared in great perfection without the help of agriculture.

By the verdict of the judges, the horses and cattle reared under these conditions are in some cases fully equal to those bred under more artificial conditions.

The most regrettable omission among the horses was that of the heavy draught.

The horses are said to be in the district, but they are certainly few in number, and the type of horse employed in farm work is too often a nondescript animal quite unfit for its ordinary tasks, much less for the show ring.

In the lighter class of horses, especially those suitable for remounts, Central Queensland possesses a great potential asset which awaits realisation.

We have the right class of breeding stock in small numbers at least, but few of our pastoralists make a serious business of horse-breeding.

Yet the demand for horses is certain to be large for many years to come, for however the war may terminate, the safety of India and other British possessions will require a great supply of remounts, artillery, and other military horses.

There is probably no district in the world better suited to the breeding of such horses than Central Queensland, and it is a pity that pastures which might support such animals often carry nothing but brumbies.

Stud beef cattle exhibits at the 1918 Rockhampton Show.

Cattle-raising has become a highly lucrative business within the last decade or so, and this may partly account for the comparative neglect of horse-breeding.

The cattle displayed at the show were of high quality throughout, though it was notable that they were the property of comparatively few breeders and that the entries were greatly increased by the exhibits from quite a number of western stations.

The Hereford has been the favourite beef breed in the Rockhampton district, but from the awards of the judges it is evident that the more massive Shorthorn thrives equally well.

The improvement in the display of dairy cattle is particularly gratifying, for dairying is the occupation best suited to promote that closer settlement of which the district stands so much in need.

Agriculture will come in time, but until they harvest of natural pasture, supplemented by artificial grasses, perhaps, is more effectually reaped, the laborious work of the plough is not likely to find much favour.

But in the dairy section, as elsewhere, it is regrettable to find that so few owners are able or willing to exhibit.

The Ayrshire cow has lost pride of place simply because two exhibitors, Messrs. Archer Brothers and the Warren State Farm, have disappeared from the ring.

So far as that particular breed is concerned, their places have not been adequately filled, but it is gratifying to find that other breeds, such as the Illawarras and the Milking Shorthorn, are coming to the front.

It is pleasant to have the assurance of the judge in this section that the cattle exhibited were equal to anything in the state outside the metropolitan district.

The possibilities of dairying in the Rockhampton district are very great, and it is comparatively only a few years since they have ever been partially realised.

The breeding of mutton sheep is a still newer industry, but it also makes headway.

Sheep were the pioneer stock of the Rockhampton district, and the exhibits shown prove that they may again become formidable rivals to the cattle which have supplanted them.

The spear grass and the dingo are their two greatest enemies, and protection from both is not difficult to secure on the small holdings for which they are so excellently adapted.

It is disappointing to find concurrently with the improvement in the display of dairy stock that the exhibits of pigs are so poor.

The pig is the natural coadjutor to the cow, and in small numbers he can be reared very profitably by the orchardist and the general farmer.

Possibly the increased cost of labour explains the neglect of the pig, which cannot, like other classes of stock, be trusted to find his own living.

High wages, like other good things, have their drawbacks, and the worker may have to pay one penalty in the scarcity of bacon.

The display of farm and garden produce does little more than give a hint of the immense potentialities of an agricultural industry which is still in a very primitive stage.

But in spite of all its defects, the show is an object lesson which is full of instruction and encouragement.

Development is slow, perhaps of necessity, for while the war has boomed the prices of our chief products, it has withdrawn many hundreds of workers from the land.

No one can doubt that when the world returns once more to peaceful habits there will be a great and rapid advance in all our rural industries, and such exhibitions as that of the Agricultural Society help to supply the instruction which will be needed in the future even more than the present.