Rockhampton in the running for national Tidy Towns award

Rockhampton Regional Council has been named a finalist in the 2021 Australian Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns awards.

Council welcomed national judge Gail Langley to the region last week and showcased the initiatives that resulted in Rockhampton being crowned Queensland’s most Sustainable Community 2020.

Councillor for Water and Supporting a Better Environment, Donna Kirkland, said after taking out the overall state award in December, being recognised in the national finals was a great honour.

“It is a testament to the local progress and innovation we’ve been working hard to deliver,” Mrs Kirkland said.

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to creating a more sustainable future for our region, through the interconnected pathways outlined in our Environmental Sustainability Strategy.

“In just a few short years, and through collaboration with local community groups and key stakeholders, we have been able to deliver some fantastic outcomes for our region.

“It was really important for us to be able to showcase these initiatives first-hand and to introduce Ms Langley to just some of the people behind them.”

During her tour of the Rockhampton region, Ms Langley visited a local primary school and community groups, learnt about resource management and recovery at Dale Park and energy efficiency at Fitzroy River Water, and capped the day off with a trip around Nurim Circuit in Mt Archer.

She said she was impressed by the diversity and standard of work going in to making the region more sustainable.

“The day was extremely insightful, and I want to congratulate Rockhampton Regional Council on all the work they are doing,” she said.

“It is clear the pride and dedication you are showing in taking care of the region now and for generations to come.

“We look forward to judging your impressive achievements at a national level and wish you all the very best of luck.”

The national awards will be held in June 2021 in Beechworth, Victoria.

