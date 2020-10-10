Rockhampton in the top 10 destinations these school holidays

ROCKHAMPTON is trending to be a top destination these September school holidays, according to the latest travel data.

Australian travel website Wotfi.com have revealed Rockhampton has ranked ninth in the most popular family destination for the September school holidays dates.

The spring school holidays were typically one of the best times to travel – temperatures rise, and the end of year starts to feel within reach.

This year, impacted by ongoing restrictions, families remain committed to making the most of the school break but were being savvy by opting for destinations not too far from home.

“It’s clear that ongoing restrictions and border closures are not deterring Queenslanders from making the most of the September school holiday break, with families escaping the city and road tripping in their own state,” Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said.

Tourist attraction Mount Archer.

“Eager to enjoy the great outdoors, Rockhampton is a fantastic school holiday destination for families looking to relax and unwind and appreciate some of Queensland’s best regional hospitality.

“Queenslanders are fortunate to have one of the most diverse backyards to explore, and it’s great to see families are embracing the warmer spring weather and remain committed to backing their own state.”

The data has been assessed from accommodation searches over the entire month of August for travel over Queensland’s September school holiday dates.

The old Customs House building on Quay Street Rockhampton is popular for photos by tourists. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

MOST POPULAR SCHOOL HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS:

1. Sunshine Coast

2. Gold Coast

3. Cairns

4. The Whitsundays

5. Brisbane

6. Townsville

7. Hervey Bay

8. Port Douglas

9. Rockhampton

10. Mackay

Wotif.com provides travellers access to accommodation, flights, packages, activities and car hire both locally and overseas, with verified accommodation reviews from almost 2,000,000 Australian and New Zealand travellers.

Korte's Resort in Rockhampton

Worldwide online travel review website TripAdvisor recently awarded The Travellers’ Choice Awards, seeing a number of Rockhampton finalists in the accommodation sector.

The winners are among the 10 per cent of business that consistently get great user reviews.

ROCKHAMPTON TRIPADVISORS TRAVELLERS CHOICE AWARD WINNERS:

Best Western Cattle City Motor Inn, Gladstone Rd

Best Western The Stirling Motel, Albert St

Cosa Nostra Motel, Yaamba Rd (Parkhurst)

Coffee House Apartment Motel, William St

Cosmopolitan Motel and Serviced Apartments, Albert St

Denison Boutique Hotel, Denison St

Empire Apartment Hotel, East St

Henderson Park Farm Retreat, Barretts Rd

Kortes Resort, Yaamba Rd (Parkhurst)

Quest Rockhampton, Victoria Pde

Rockhampton Palms Motel Inn, George St

The Q Motel Rockhampton, Gladstone Rd

True Blue Motor Inn, Yaamba Rd

Kortes Resort was also named by TripAdvisor in the top 25 best hotels in the country.

