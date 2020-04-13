Rockhampton is about to get ‘super-fast’ internet

INTERNET SCHEME: A new internet player is on their way to Rocky to shake up the Optus and Telstra duopoly.

ROCKHAMPTON has been named alongside other regional Queensland towns such as Mackay, Townsville, Bundaberg, Toowoomba and Cairns, as one of the first regions to be targeted for a new super fast internet scheme.

State Government start-up QCN Fibre has begun taking on the wholesale internet duopoly of Telstra and Optus which has lumbered consumers and businesses from the Sunshine Coast to Cairns with slow and expensive services.

Using 6000km of underused cabling from publicly-owned power distributors, QCN Fibre will sell wholesale services to local internet providers and also compete with the NBN.

A wireless internet provider in Julia Creek, between Townsville and Mt Isa, has already cut its wholesale costs by 70 per cent and doubled capacity for its remote customers.

According to QCN Fibre’s Derek Merdith, the company’s aim is to create competition and help regional Queensland grow.

“The measure of success for me is to get metropolitan services and metropolitan prices into regional Queensland,” Mr Merdith said.