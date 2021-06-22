Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO’s shock decision

Tony Fenlon, the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s chief executive officer for the past five years, has announced his resignation from the organisation.

Fenlon said he advised the RJC’s executive board on May 4 of his resignation to take effect from Friday, July 16 but at their request he has agreed to continue on until early August.

A very popular figure in racing circles, Fenlon said he was leaving the RJC in a very strong position both on a racing and financial front.

“The RJC will present a significant surplus for this financial year. Furthermore, race fields and betting turnover on Callaghan Park meetings are as solid as ever and I expect that positive trend should continue. As many as 220 horses, a record number are in training at Callaghan Park on any one day,” Fenlon said.

He expressed enjoyment from his role with the cub and was proud of the achievements which had taken place under his management, supported by a great team around him which he praised.

“I was able to procure grants and funding through Racing Queensland for racecourse infrastructure projects in excess of $2 million. It was particularly satisfying to oversee the prize money increase for local races from $12K a race in 2017 to the present $18.5K. As well the Rockhampton Cup has soared in value from $100K to $150K,” the departing CEO said.

Fenlon took particular delight in sourcing outside vital revenue streams away from racing which included the Rocky Racecourse Markets of a Sunday as well as placement of gel blasters within the Callaghan Park perimeter.

“Race clubs can no longer depend on revenue from just racing outlets and we diversified and brought in significant funds from the likes of expos held at Callaghan Park,” he said.

“I also take pride in being involved in signing off on large sponsorship packages from the likes of TAB, Carlton United, The Real Group and Rocky Amateurs and many other local enterprises.

“This is as well as overseeing significant increases in funding from media rights agreements.”

Fenlon said he believed the pinnacle of his five years with the RJC was the spectacular results and unequivocal continued success and build-up of the Capricornia Yearling Sales held annually in April.

“The RJC took over the promotional role of the CYS in 2019 when receipts on the sale of yearnings broke $1M for the first time since its inception more than three decades ago,” he said.

“It was tough in 2020 under Covid protocols but the RJC pushed on and held a first in an online yearling sale. Despite outside negativity, it was a huge success thereby ensuring $400K in prize money resulted from the sales related races being able to go ahead in 2021.

“Then there was the CYS this April which grossed an amazing $1.45M decimating the 2019 record by 40 per cent. The average of almost $20K was unbelievable.”

Fenlon stated the obvious – “I am passionate about racing in Rockhampton and will always be available to help in any way should the RJC require me to. I would really love to have a continuing role in the CYS”.

“My involvement with local racing will not quiver as my daughter Tahlia is now an apprentice jockey based in Rocky and the family has three horses in training here. I’ll be around for the long run and I wish all the staff and stakeholders in Rockhampton racing continued success and I am grateful for their support,” he emphasised.

Tony Fenlon offered no definitive reason for his resignation except to say “I suppose I just really need a good break to revitalise. I don’t have anything lined up (work) but it will be good to sit back and enjoy family time”.

RJC chairman Rob Carr expressed the board’s appreciation of Tony Fenlon’s leadership skills during his tenure at Callaghan Park while offering best wishes for his future endeavours.

The chairman said a decision was pending on a replacement for Fenlon as CEO with the club.

Originally published as Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO’s shock decision