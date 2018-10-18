Rockhampton Jockey Club moves ahead with recycled irrigation

WATER SORTED: Callaghan Park will reaps the rewards of using recycled water for its irrigation needs.

WATER SORTED: Callaghan Park will reaps the rewards of using recycled water for its irrigation needs. MATT HARRIS

A PROJECT decades in the making to provide a permanent recycled water supply to Rockhampton Jockey Club's Callaghan Park complex is finally under way.

The update on the water project emerged during Tuesday's Airport, Water And Waste Committee discussions at Rockhampton Regional Council.

A delighted Water Committee Chair, Councillor Neil Fisher said this has been years of planning and close collaboration between Fitzroy River Water and the Rockhampton Jockey Club and said it was pleasing to see how advanced the project was.

"I know that two former Councillors, Jim Rundle and the late John Broad were actively working on a way for this happen back in the early 2000's but the technology was not available then,” Cr Fisher said.

"The project is to construct a permanent recycled water supply to RJC's Callaghan Park complex which, once finished, will see recycled water from the North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant supplied to the RJC to help meet its demand for site irrigation.

"This is a really positive outcome for everyone - RJC gets access to reliable, secure water for irrigation and it reduced FRW's volumes of discharged treated effluent.”

He said this project had been primarily funded by the RJC with FRW currently finalising arrangements for the installation and control of the recycled water pump station and a main connection to new storage tanks on the site.

Given that next week is National Water Week, which is all about raising awareness of the value of water, Cr Fisher said it was a timely project to have out there in the community.