Rockhampton locals flock to new hospital carpark

THE NEWLY opened Rockhampton Hospital Carpark impressed many locals, including expectant mother Taila Conway, as they grabbed a space in the long-awaited construction.

For Ms Conway, having the parking so close to the hospital meant she could now avoid a long walk in the heat to her appointments.

"I think it has been a long time coming,” she said today, just hours after the official opening of the $25 million carpark.

She did not think the price of $2 for the first hour and $10 for a day would stop people from using the carpark.

"I got one on the first go,” she said.

The carpark was filled by parkers who were excited to have a safe and shady space for their car. Maddelin McCosker

"I think the cost is quite reasonable. I am happy to pay that to be able to park somewhere close. It will be handy having the carpark so close instead of having to hike up the hill.”

After a massive and positive response to a Morning Bulletin story about the carpark pricing on Friday, it was no surprise to see the 597-space structure half full at 1pm.

A steady stream of cars demonstrated how satisfied people were to finally see a carpark at the hospital after years of little to no on-site parking and long walks from street spaces.

However there are concerns that the price might be increased in the near future.

Rocky Hospital Executive Director Wendy Hoey. Allan Reinikka ROK010319acarpark

Hospital executive director Wendy Hoey said the price would be reviewed annually, and "will definitely not change before February 2020”.

"After that time, we will keep a close eye on the price to ensure it remains fair and affordable,” Ms Hoey said.

"The price was set after much consideration to reduce hardship on users as much as possible, but ensuring the fantastic new facility was not a financial burden on our health services. Concessions are available to eligible users.”

"We are delighted at the uptake on the first day of operation...”