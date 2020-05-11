Rockhampton Magistrates Court list for Monday May 11
EACH day, a number of people appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for various matters.
See today’s list in order of name, room and time.
Anderson, Evander Johasha 1 9:00AM
Carney, Jade Clarence 1 8:30AM
Davies, Oren Thomas 1 8:30AM
Fitchen, Christopher Ian Pattison, Mr 1 8:30AM
Geiger, Giobi Sydney 1 8:30AM
Gordon, Michael Terence 1 9:00AM
Gray, Maxwell Edward 3 10:00AM
Hamilton, Emily Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM
Huskic, Bradley 1 9:00AM
James, Christopher Owen 1 9:00AM
Nightingale, Anthony Christopher 1 8:30AM
Reynolds, Keith Robert 1 8:30AM
Schlapfer, Michael David 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Ranald Palgrave 1 9:00AM
Solomon, Matthew Rex Moses 1 9:00AM