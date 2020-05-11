Menu
l/r Ian Leavers , the Qld Police Union President, left, walks with Paul Dalton, centre, and an unidentified man, right, to the Rockhampton Court House, 27/10/10. Pic by David Kapernick. Reporter Sophie Elsworth
News

Rockhampton Magistrates Court list for Monday May 11

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
11th May 2020 10:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for various matters.

See today’s list in order of name, room and time.

Anderson, Evander Johasha 1 9:00AM

Carney, Jade Clarence 1 8:30AM

Davies, Oren Thomas 1 8:30AM

Fitchen, Christopher Ian Pattison, Mr 1 8:30AM

Geiger, Giobi Sydney 1 8:30AM

Gordon, Michael Terence 1 9:00AM

Gray, Maxwell Edward 3 10:00AM

Hamilton, Emily Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM

Huskic, Bradley 1 9:00AM

James, Christopher Owen 1 9:00AM

Nightingale, Anthony Christopher 1 8:30AM

Reynolds, Keith Robert 1 8:30AM

Schlapfer, Michael David 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Ranald Palgrave 1 9:00AM

Solomon, Matthew Rex Moses 1 9:00AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

