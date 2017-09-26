Rockhampton man, 22, facing 111 charges for 4 month crime spree

A 22-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man went on a four-month crime spree resulting in 111 charges including multiple burglary offences and one of dangerous driving.

Anthony George Denis Butler applied to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for bail after the majority of his charges were dealt with during a committal hearing last week.

Butler's charges include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug, driving unlicensed, burglary, entering premises, unlawful use of motor vehicles, trespass, failing to stop a motor vehicle and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the charges arise from 17 offending occasions over four-months.

The court heard Butler had been released from a correctional centre in Townsville on May 31, 2016 on parole with no money and started committing offences so he could get back to Rockhampton.

He had been sentenced to a 15-month and a five-month prison terms, being served cumulatively, for similar offences.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said the majority of the fresh offences were opportunistic with very small amounts of cash stolen and the majority of property stolen already returned to owners.

The court heard the amount of cash and items stolen, and damages, amounted to less than $30,000.

”At this stage there is no indication of damage to any of the motor vehicles,” Ms Craven said.

Ms Craven said on most occasions, Butler would enter unlocked vehicles or premises.

She said Butler made many admissions during the extensive interview he had with police after taken back into custody on October 2.

Ms Craven said without those admissions, many of the charges would not have been laid.

She said her client had offered to enter pleas of guilty to the charges during a previous mention of the matters in the magistrates court, however, due to the magnitude of the charges, most of the matters had to be dealt with in the District Court.

The court heard Butler is likely to receive a three-year head sentence for all of the charges and he has spent 240 declarable days in presentence custody as of today.

Ms Craven said there was a likelihood it could be three months before the District Court indictment for 88 of the charges could take place, resulting in a risk of Butler serving too much time in custody.

"I would almost be inclined to agree with you,” Magistrate Jeff Clark said.

However, he added that it might be "a little bit early” and that he would consider the application with a decision to be handed down tomorrow.