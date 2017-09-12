Rockhampton man, 61, faces 130 kid charges

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been charged with over 100 indecent treatment of children offences.

The 61-year-old appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

He appeared on Monday to start a bail application, which police prosecutors objected to.

The court heard police feared the man, who had previously lived in Parramatta, was a flight risk.

He had 27 indecent treatment charges laid against him when he appeared on Monday, some involving photographing his victims and filming them.

A further 103 charges were laid by the time his matter was dealt with today.

The charges arise from the complaints of five alleged victims.

The duty lawyer, Mitchell Jamieson, withdrew the man's bail application during court proceedings today.

The matter has been adjourned until November 8.