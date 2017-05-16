Rockhampton man faces 78 drugs and weapons charges

THE father in a father-son drug duo with almost 100 charges between them has yet to give his final instructions to his lawyers.

Blair Edward Campbell, who is about 50, has been charged with 78 offences under the drugs misuse act as well as other offences in relation to driving and weapons.

His legal representatives told the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on May 15 that Legal Aid had been granted for Campbell and legal representatives were scheduled to visit him at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional centre early June to go through the evidence with him.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard in October that his legal representatives had previously had problems viewing the evidence in Campbell's presence in the correctional centre as the centre's laptop was 'ancient' and incapable of playing phone intercept records, undermining his 'right to a fair trial'.

The Supreme Court heard his legal representatives have been guaranteed this will not be an issue during the next visit.