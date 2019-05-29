Menu
That was an expensive bottle of wine!
Rockhampton man fined $200 for stealing $7 bottle of wine

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th May 2019 1:18 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man stole a $7 bottle of wine from BWS.

Graham Keith Fisher, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of stealing.

The court heard Fisher went to the BWS on Upper Dawson Rd at 12.20pm on April 30, selected the bottle, went to the counter and waited for staff to be distracted before he concealed it under his clothes and left the store without paying.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Fisher was on a disability pension and had argued with his mother earlier that day, purchased one bottle before he ran out of wine and money.

Fisher was fined $200 and $7 restitution. A conviction was recorded.

