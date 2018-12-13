Rockhampton man has 'best day ever' after big Scratchie win

A NORTH Rockhampton man has declared he has had the best day ever after he scratched one of the top prizes of $200,000 on a $15 Crosswords Book Instant Scratch-Its ticket he received as a gift.

The thrilled man's winning $15 Crosswords Book Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at The Lucky Charm Parkhurst, Shop 8, Parkhurst Town Centre, 810-818 Yamba Road, Parkhurst.

Speaking with a Golden Casket official when claiming his prize, the Central Queensland man admitted the Instant Scratch-Its win had made his day.

"The Instant Scratch-Its ticket was given to me by my son and daughter in law as a gift," he said.

"After I scratched it, it was definitely the best day I've ever had!

"I scratched it in the afternoon when I got home. I was just sitting out the back on my own, relaxing and thought I would scratch the Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"My wife came out the back to show me something funny she'd seen on the internet, and I said to her 'that's a good one, but not as good as this!'

"She didn't believe it at first, so we wrote down all the words and checked it time and time again.

"It was so exciting, I just couldn't believe it. We called our kids straight away and told them and they were so happy for us.

"Once we realised we had won, we sat down and celebrated with a few drinks - it was really nice. I can't wait to take all the kids out for dinner and celebrate with them."

When asked how he planned to spend his instant windfall, the retiree admitted it had come at a good time.

"It is really good for us, it has come at a great time. We are retired, so it means we will be able to enjoy our retirement properly," he explained.

"Of course, I will share it with my three children and their families.

"I also want to go to a Japan on a holiday. We have been looking at going on a cruise from Australia to Japan, so now we can do it and live the luxurious life for a bit!"