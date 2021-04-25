ROCKHAMPTON MARCH: Anzac Day 2021 photo gallery

Family and friends lined the streets of the Rockhampton CBD to watch the march go by on Sunday April 25, for Anzac Day.

The marchers waved to the dignitaries at a stage on Quay Street including Councillor Drew Wickerson, Councillor Donna Kirkland, Councillor Shane Latcham, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Senator Matt Canavan, MP Barry O’Rourke, Mayor Tony Williams, Councillor Grant Mather, Councillor Ellen Smith and Councillor Neil Fisher.

Check out our photo gallery: