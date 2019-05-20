Menu
Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Council News

Rockhampton Mayor calls for a Day of Action to be held in CQ

Aden Stokes
by
20th May 2019 5:30 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow is calling for a Day of Action to be held in Central Queensland.

Cr Strelow will be joined by Chief Executive of the Queensland Resources Council Ian Macfarlane tomorrow, where they will host a meeting of local politicians and businesses at City Hall to discuss the proposed Day of Action.

The Day of Action would aim to publicly seek the support of other levels of Government for, not only the Adani Carmichael Mine project and other major projects currently in the pipeline, but greater action which recognises the significant contribution and importance of regional cities and communities at both a state and national level.

Earlier today, Adani called on the State Government to "listen” to the people of CQ following a resounding Federal Election swing against Labor in the mining heartland.

This followed Premier Annastacia Palasczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad rejecting accusations that their handling of the Adani project had been a major factor in the Queensland Federal Election results.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

