WATCH: Margaret Strelow reveals details of four major projects

A DECISION about the heritage significance of a building in Rockhampton's CBD led to the council reviewing plans for where the Smart Hub will be located.

The original plans to put the Hub in the Bonds Store included creating an open floor space on the ground floor which required the removal of a few walls. This is not possible due to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection determining the walls as being historically significant.

Council resolved in the meeting this morning to look at incorporating the Smart Hub into the redevelopment of Customs House. Read more online later today and watch the video.



PFD FOOD SERVICE PTY LTD GRANTED 24 HOUR TRADING

Hempenstall St business PFD Food Services Pty Ltd last year applied for an amendment to the operational hours listed in their original development approval.

Council had raised concerns about noise and impact of such trading hours on neighbours and last month requested a report with a summary of issues and discussion with complainants be presented before the application was finalised.

Council today were satisfied with the information in the report and approved the request by PFD Food Services Pty Ltd with the approval period to finish on March 7, 2022. The business can apply to have that extended at a later date. Read more online later today.

TRIP TO INDIA TO MEET ADANI BOARD

A CONTINGENT of Central Queensland council representatives will head to India next week to meet with the Adani chairman and board.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Rockhampton Regional Council's Regional Development and Aviation Manager Scott Waters will be part of the contingent.

Mr Waters' addition to the contingent was approved at today's council meeting. Read more online later today.

RIVERBANK REVITALISATION

COUNCIL have gone into Closed Business this morning to discuss the Riverbank Revitalisation.

However, Mayor Margaret Strelow told The Morning Bulletin during the morning tea break that the council would be discussing the final plans of the project and approving the final contracts.