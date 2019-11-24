Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rockhampton mayor targeted by Twitter ‘scammer’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Nov 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow has been targeted by a Twitter hacker or scammer.

Some users on the social media platform started being followed by, and receiving messages from, a fake Margaret Strelow account on Saturday evening.

The impostor used the same profile photo as is displayed by the real Margaret Strelow on Twitter, but with a different Twitter handle.

The real Margaret Strelow's Twitter handle is @MargaretStrelow, but the impostor used @StrelowMargaret.

Cr Strelow, the real one that is, said she reported the matter to Twitter on Sunday morning.

"It looks like a scam, I don't think it's politically motivated," she said.

"I think it's someone trying to scam money, so I just ask people to ignore it and follow my real one."

editors picks hacking margaret strelow political hack social media twitter hacker
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        premium_icon Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        News There are many things to consider when deciding who a child lives with, and when, following divorce.

        GARDENING: A frangipani for CQ’s streets

        premium_icon GARDENING: A frangipani for CQ’s streets

        News ‘Streetscape plantings can create a few challenges with plant selection. Sadly...

        KNOWING HOW: Get vitamins in food not pills

        premium_icon KNOWING HOW: Get vitamins in food not pills

        News Columnist Peter Lewis says regular certified organic food is the answer to better...

        UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        News Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.