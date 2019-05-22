Menu
Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow and Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow
Rockhampton Mayor welcomes new movement in Adani process

Christine Mckee
22nd May 2019 2:00 PM
TODAY'S announcement by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that the Coordinator-General will facilitate a meeting to finalise a timeline for the outstanding Adani approvals has been welcomed by Rockhampton's mayor who called the move "strong leadership".

Cr Margaret Strelow thanked the Premier though she said there was still more work to be done.

PREMIER CALLS FOR CERTAINTY AROUND ADANI APPROVALS

"Her comments today that she's had enough is exactly how regional Queensland feels about this project and we all look forward to a definitive timeline being announced this Friday to give certainty for everyone involved," she said.

"We know this by no means the end and there's still a lot of work to be done, but to move forward from the bureaucratic hold-ups on this project is a massive step forward.

"For today, this is very welcome news. It's time for Adani to be given certainty so that we can all get on with the job of delivering long-term opportunities for our regions.

"Our planned Day of Action will still go ahead this Friday.

"It has always been about more than Adani because we know we need a long-term policy vision for Regional Queensland in order to drive economic growth and deliver the permanent jobs regional communities need.

"As part of the day, we will be launching a petition to be lodged in the Queensland State Parliament calling for more action in regional areas and I would encourage everyone to come down and join us when we hold a rally at the Riverside Precinct at midday."

