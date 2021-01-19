Rockhampton mayoral candidates on arts and culture

We asked your by-election candidates about arts and culture.

Rockhampton voters will be rich with choice come January 23.

To help electors organise their preferences, we asked mayor hopefuls for a brief outline of their ideas and policies regarding 10 topics of interest.

Over the coming days, The Morning Bulletin will publish their answers.

Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication or chose not to comment on the issue at hand.

The fourth topic is arts and culture.

Russell Claus

– Convert the former art gallery into pre and post function space for the Pilbeam, in addition to rehearsal and other support functions. Convert the top floor to a first stage museum of Rockhampton history.

– Work with CQU and the State Government to support local higher education opportunities in arts and culture to leverage our exceptional base in the Eisteddfod and multiple local dance schools – basically a performing arts academy, the only one of its kind north of Brisbane.

– Leverage the new art gallery to foster substantially increased visitation and participation in arts related events.

– Increase the number of small activation events and increase the presence of public art around the community to capture and celebrate local identity.

Russell Claus.

Leyland Barnett

– Ensure that our infrastructure that supports arts and culture is maintained, such as the Pilbeam Theatre and Heritage Village.

– Advertise effectively, our highlights to encourage tourism.

– Support events that will build our region and economy.

– Create a vibrant atmosphere for local areas such as the CBD mall, by allowing displays of local art into shop fronts that are for sale and by offering cheaper rates to land owners until the property is sold.

Leyland Barnett.

Shane Latcham

– Rockhampton Museum of Art opens in Oct 2021.

– Envy of other regional councils. First class facility to house Pilbeam Collection of Art.

– Professional and proud asset of RRC.

Shane Latcham in 2019.

Christian Shepherd

– Commit to ongoing support of cultural events.

– Provide community space within Art Museum for local artists and showcases.

– Provide advanced art lessons in Art Museum for gifted school aged children.

Christian Shepherd.

Remy McCamley

– Council should commit to staging more local productions at the Pilbeam Theatre and

leasing/operating the vacant restaurant located at the location.

– Council should commit to enticing more music events into town.

– Council should address the need for a unified community driven Sunday Marketplace.

Remy McCamley.

Donna Kirkland

– We will have a fabulous space to display, celebrate, and encourage our regional and local, upcoming and recognised, artists with the soon to be completed Art Gallery.

– I would love to see an uptake for opportunities for local artists to enrich our laneways within the CBD.

– We have some of the best entertainers, musicians, actors, and artists in the state right here. Let’s continue to provide a platform for them and give the generations to follow something to aspire to.

Donna Kirkland.

Cherie Rutherford

– The Museum of Art will be one of the state’s premier galleries allowing for the display of the city’s impressive art collection. The gallery will also be to a standard to attract major art exhibits to our region providing access to exhibitions usually only available in capital cities.

Cherie Rutherford.

Christopher Davies

– Continue to support our vibrant art community.

– Continue to support our art and culture museum.

– Invest in showcasing our region to the world as a supportive place with arts and culture.

Christopher Davies.

John Rewald

– Finish the art gallery and continue to promote local artists across all fields.

– Provide more scholarships and promote our own local talent.

– Work with all cultures in our region to build unity and community through food, dance, art, and entertainment.

John Rewald.

Brett Williams

– While important, finish what we have started then slow down to what the region

can afford.

Brett Williams.

Miranda Broadbent

– Redevelop Music Bowl site or similar for permanent outdoor entertainment venue.

– Create permanent space and opportunities for celebration and education of our culturally diverse community.

– Provide spaces for learning skills and also creating permanent community art projects including street art and graffiti art.

– Further develop the in-progress museum/gallery space.

Miranda Broadbent.

Nyree Johnson

– The Rockhampton Museum of Art promises to be an amazing tourism and cultural facility for Central Queensland. I look forward to supporting CBD and city-wide businesses realise the

economic benefits out of this development.

– The Destination Rockhampton events and tourism fund will complement Queensland

Government Regional Arts Development Fund and tourism grants to promote even more

iconic cultural events for the river bank and across Rockhampton.