Rockhampton mayoral candidates on crime

We asked your by-election candidates about crime.

We asked your by-election candidates about crime.

Rockhampton voters will be rich with choice come January 23.

To help electors organise their preferences, we asked mayor hopefuls for a brief outline of their ideas and policies regarding 10 topics of interest.

Over the coming days, The Morning Bulletin will publish their answers.

Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication or chose not to comment on the issue at hand.

The eighth topic is sport.

Russell Claus

– Develop a stronger local relationship with police and courts to jointly identify the nature, scale and impact of local crime in order to identify solutions.

– Jointly determine capacity for the introduction of local alternatives to incarceration, such as increased community service (with mentoring and guidance).

– Too many people are concerned about this issue as it impacts our quality of life and safety to stay removed from the conversation and solutions.

– Advocate to the state to support this solution-based approach over non-deterrent penalties.

Russell Claus.

Leyland Barnett

– Install CCTV cameras at high risk areas of crime to assist police with identifying criminals. – Install CCTV cameras at transfer dumping stations to discourage illegal dumping of toxic substances.

– Ensure that transactions of council staff with clients are signed and receipted by clients to provide transparent dealings for any future audits.

– Ensure that time sheets for contractors are signed off by the contractor and the council foreman responsible for the job to assist in any future audits.

Leyland Barnett.

Shane Latcham

– Community consultation and collaboration with Queensland Police Service for real solutions.

– CCTV camera mobile vans in hot spots.

Shane Latcham in 2019.

Christian Shepherd

– Invest in increased lighting and surveillance in crime hot spots.

– Improve community relations with cultural events and improved quality of life.

Christian Shepherd.

Remy McCamley

– Drug offences are the most commonly-committed crimes in the Rockhampton region and have a flow-on impact to many other offences including theft and domestic violence. Drug-use is a ‘wicked problem’ because it is complex and unpredictable. Expert consultation and primary data is needed to investigate the contributing factors leading to drug-use in the region.

– Commit to community-wide support for any programs which help prevent drug use.

– Theft is the second-highest crime reported within the Rockhampton region.

– City surveillance systems should be upgraded. The technology is now affordable and should be heavily used to assist Queensland Police.

Remy McCamley.

Donna Kirkland

– Collaboration with local businesses, social groups, and the police force is crucial to addressing local crime.

– I want to implement mobile CCTV trailers across community crime hot spots. They will be important resources that can notify authorities when a crime is occurring and enhance community protection, action and resolutions.

– Crime is a two-pronged approach that requires our efforts in both prevention and cure.

– These measures directly support my safety and community pillars.

Donna Kirkland.

Cherie Rutherford

– This will not be an easy or quick fix. We now have a society (not just in the Rockhampton Region) that has increasing numbers of disenfranchised and disengaged individuals.

– It will take a collective effort from the entire community to achieve a significant change.

Cherie Rutherford.

Christopher Davies

– Significantly increase the council’s support of the police and the law.

– Increase our stance on crime and violence in our community: we as a community have zero

tolerance.

– Continue to work towards protecting our community’s assets.

Christopher Davies.

John Rewald

– Continue to provide education around the effects of drug and alcohol abuse particularly among the youth.

– Provide preventive education to all citizens around home security and crime prevention.

– Encourage and support youth sport and cultural events.

John Rewald.

Brett Williams

– Talk to the State Government to increase Police numbers and promote community

awareness.

Brett Williams.

Miranda Broadbent

– Reduce or remove red tape from not-for-profit organisations assisting the community with issues like homelessness and addiction.

– Explore engaging with prior offenders to create education programs for recent offenders.

– Create opportunities for local offenders to ‘pay back’ their community.

– Encourage local residents to get to know their neighbours and be more ‘connected’ with their community.

Miranda Broadbent.

Chris (Pineapple) Hooper

– Take those kids bush who play up. They could build the walking track. Some kids only learn that way.

Chris Hooper.

Nyree Johnson

– Youth crime is a horrible blight on our community and I know from friends and family that being a victim of crime is a horrible experience. Research suggests most youth offenders have

experienced some form of violence during their childhood.

– I want the council to work more closely with the Queensland Police Service to improve the design of parks, gardens and community facilities.

– I also want the council to be at the forefront of community solutions to our problems – not taking instructions from Brisbane, but working in partnership with community groups and stakeholders to deliver place-based solutions to youth crime and disengagement.