Rockhampton Mayor's shock at Byrne's announcement

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow talking to media about the announcement that Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne has quit cabinet and will not be contesting the next election due to ill health.
ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow says Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne's health news was a terrible shock.

"Political life takes it's toll on anyone and Bill has had a tremendous load,” she said.

"The number of different ministries that he has carried and remember he was one of the seven as well so he was a very important part of bringing Labor back in the State Government and he's carried so much of that on himself.”

Ms Strelow said she knew Mr Byrne had been through a lot of tests.

She said she was briefed yesterday morning about the situation and at that stage, Mr Byrne had yet to call his doctor but had a "funny feeling he knew what the answer was going to be”.

"It's a terrible shock,” she said.

"It's as much a shock to me as it is to anybody else.”

Topics:  bill byrne politics rockhampton mayor margaret strelow rockhampton regional council

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
