Rockhampton Mayor's shock at Byrne's announcement

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow says Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne's health news was a terrible shock.
"Political life takes it's toll on anyone and Bill has had a tremendous load,” she said.
"The number of different ministries that he has carried and remember he was one of the seven as well so he was a very important part of bringing Labor back in the State Government and he's carried so much of that on himself.”
Ms Strelow said she knew Mr Byrne had been through a lot of tests.
She said she was briefed yesterday morning about the situation and at that stage, Mr Byrne had yet to call his doctor but had a "funny feeling he knew what the answer was going to be”.
"It's a terrible shock,” she said.
"It's as much a shock to me as it is to anybody else.”