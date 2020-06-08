Menu
Rockhampton men's shed. Paul Percival and Peter Riddle.
Rockhampton Men’s Shed to reopen with restrictions

Aden Stokes
8th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
FOLLOWING relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, Rockhampton Men’s Shed has announced it will be reopening today.

It is welcome news for the club’s many members.

Members are to adhere to social distancing while inside the shed, as well as properly sanitize hands and wear masks if closer than 1.5meters to other members.

There will be no more than 20 members allowed inside the shed at any one time.

The shed operating hours will be limited to 8am to 12.30pm unless it is deemed by the members present on any one day that those hours be extended.

If any other conditions come to notice they will be posted on the Rockhampton Men’s Shed Inc’s webpage

For more information and updates, go to rockhamptonmensshed.org.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

