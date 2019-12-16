Menu
HISTORY MAKING: It is believed that Rockhampton Men's Shed Secretary Marion Lawler was the first woman in Australia to be awarded Life Membership, which was conferred to her by the group's patron Kim Harrington.
Rockhampton Men’s Shed’s new life member

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 6:39 PM
HISTORY is believed to have been made by Rockhampton Mens Shed’s quiet achiever Marion Lawler.

She could very well be the first woman to be awarded a Life Membership for her diligent work behind the scenes as the long term Secretary and Treasurer of the vital community group.

Performing a vital function in the CQ community to help overcoming social isolation for both for men and women, Rockhampton Men’s Shed is about to begin construction at their new CQUniversity site.

After years of preparation and anticipation, work will finally beginning to prepare the slab for the first stage in construction in the first week of 2020.

This is thanks largely to the invaluable work done by Mrs Lawlor to assist with managing the charity’s finances, fundraising and completing grant application.

Her husband, Rockhampton Men’s Shed Chairman Jim Lawler said took the unusual step to award the life member at their last AGM, held on Wednesday 30th October.

PROUD MOMENT: Rockhampton Men's Shed Secretary/Treasurer Marion Lawler with her Life Membership award.
“(We) appointed Marion Lawler as a Life Member of the Rockhampton Men’s Shed Inc, recognising the exceptional work she has performed in her position of Secretary/ Treasurer, particularly by ensuring that the association is a very viable financial institution, and also the work she has done by writing and achieving grants on behalf of The Rockhampton Men’s Shed Inc,” Mr Lawler said.

“This, of course, could not have been achieved without the help of all of those Members who come to the shed on a regular basis and give unstintingly of their time in order to keep it running and so release the Committee to do what they have to do in order to raise the funds necessary to ensure that fund raising to build our new sheds can go ahead and keep us in a situation to ensure our equipment and materials are up to date.

In her acceptance speech Marion acknowledged that she accepted this life membership as a recognition of all the hard work done by all the members of the shed.

She accepted her Life Membership from Kim Harrington, who was also named the organisation’s Patron at the AGM.

Rockhampton Men's Shed officially appointed Kim Harrington as their Patron at their AGM on October 30.
Mr Lawler said Ms Harrington was appoint by a unanimous decision at the AGM including some who could not attend sending in proxy votes supporting her appointment.

“The picture we will use to acknowledge Kim as our Patron to be hung in our office in the first place till we get our Recreation Hall built when we will put it in the hall with other plaques and photos of recognition,” Mr Lawler said.

Last week, more than 50 people attended the Rockhampton Men’s Shed’s function at the Park Avenue Hotel, including Chair of The Iwasaki Foundation Desley Rail and CQU’s Anthony Hodges.

CHRISTMAS FUN: Members of Rockhampton's Men's Shed gather last week to celebrate at their Christmas party.
