Rockhampton metal band kicks off EP release tour

ROCKHAMPTON metal band Affinity Minus Perfection kicks off their Passion Through Unity EP Tour tomorrow with an electric show at Headricks Lane.

Lead vocalist Hayden Foley said when the band released their EP Passion Through Unity at the end of November last year, they decided they were going to go all out and play as many shows as possible.

The band has played shows along most of the East Coast of Queensland but also wanted to make their way south this time.

"Lismore and Coffs Harbour are about as far south as we have been, so we thought we would go all out this year,” Foley said.

"We are doing the east coast of Australia, from Rockhampton to Victoria and up to Cairns.

"We are pretty excited for the shows down south to see what has been happening down there.”

The band are feeling pretty psyched for their tour to kick off tomorrow, but there is still a bit to do before they hit the road.

"We are a bit stressed out, doing the logistics and getting everything sorted,” Foley said.

"It's starting to creep up, but we are really excited.”

Foley said the EP was well received by fans.

"We have had a lot of people message us about it and tell us how much they love it,” he said.

"People have been talking up the writing and the effort we put in to it.

"We had a lot of help when we wrote it from Troy Brady, ex-guitarist from The Amity Affliction. Everyone has been saying really good things about the work we did with him.

"We are really happy with how it has all turned out.”

Lyrically, the EP was inspired by Foley's past experiences with bands he had been involved with, including experiences he had with members of Affinity Minus Perfection.

The music was inspired by different variations of the metal genre, including post-hardcore and metalcore. Foley said the band takes what they are listening to at the time and puts their own spin on it.

He said they were excited to finally perform their new songs and get their music out there to new fans.

"We have been playing our old EP for two or three years now, some of the songs are getting a bit monotonous for us, so we are really excited to have a bunch of new ones to play,” Foley said.

"I am most excited to play From Beginning, to Now. All the other songs are great, don't get me wrong, but I feel that From Beginning, to Now is going to be a real energy song. I am sure it is going to bring up a lot of energy for everyone.”

Fans can expect high energy performances from the live shows.

"We love running around, we love being stupid and just having fun,” Foley said.

"We try to be professional, but at the same time we love to have fun.”

Foley said people should come along because there wasn't enough attention on original music anymore.

"Metal doesn't get a highly recommended name in the general public and is often seen as a bit taboo and not enjoyable,” he said.

"I think people would be surprised if they come along to a metal show. Everyone is really friendly and just wants to have a good time.”

Passion Through Unity EP Tour

Kicks off tomorrow night at 7pm at Headricks Lane. Entry is $10.

Supported by Overthrone, Day Of Content, Enchiridion and Thanartist.

For more information and tour dates see Affinity Minus Perfection Facebook page.