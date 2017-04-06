28°
Rockhampton's most on edge homes revealed

Luke J Mortimer
| 6th Apr 2017 3:01 PM Updated: 3:51 PM
ON EDGE: Households are on edge as the Fitzroy River rises.
ON EDGE: Households are on edge as the Fitzroy River rises.

FLOOD experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning the Fitzroy at Rockhampton is still rising this afternoon to near 9m.

The news has put many Rockhampton residents whose properties flood at the 9m mark on edge.

The Fitzroy at Rockhampton reached 8.8m this morning, but then dropped to 8.75m.

The latest BoM river height data reveals the Fitzroy at Rockhampton was 8.8m at 1.30pm.  

Authorities are not certain of the number of homes that will be saved by the 20cm difference, but flood maps reveal many more homes go under when the Fitzroy rises from 8.5m to 9nm. 

How to use | Slide across to see the difference between 8.5m and 9m flooding 

Park Avenue, Kawana

The Common, Berserker, Koongal

Depot Hill, Allenstown, CBD

Topics:  rockhampton weather wildweather

