Rockhampton's most on edge homes revealed

ON EDGE: Households are on edge as the Fitzroy River rises.

FLOOD experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning the Fitzroy at Rockhampton is still rising this afternoon to near 9m.

The news has put many Rockhampton residents whose properties flood at the 9m mark on edge.

Polair vision of Rocky flood: Aerial vision recorded as river rises in Rockhampton.

The Fitzroy at Rockhampton reached 8.8m this morning, but then dropped to 8.75m.

The latest BoM river height data reveals the Fitzroy at Rockhampton was 8.8m at 1.30pm.

Authorities are not certain of the number of homes that will be saved by the 20cm difference, but flood maps reveal many more homes go under when the Fitzroy rises from 8.5m to 9nm.

Park Avenue, Kawana

The Common, Berserker, Koongal

Depot Hill, Allenstown, CBD