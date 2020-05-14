Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
When police pulled her over, she tested positive for meth.
When police pulled her over, she tested positive for meth.
News

Rockhampton mum caught driving with meth in her system

Jack Evans
14th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINGLE mother of two Kerrie Maree Wood, 31, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 12 to a face drug driving charge after being picked up on Peter St, Berserker with methamphetamine in her system.

Police pulled over Wood in her grey Ford sedan about 1.30pm on March 8, where a saliva test was taken and sent away for analysis - it returned positive for meth.

Magistrates Jeff Clark considered that Wood was a disability support worker and claimed to have abstained from drugs since, before disqualifying her licence for three months and fining her $600.

“It’s my fault, I have to take the punishment with it,” Wood said. No conviction was recorded.

drug driving charge tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Yeppoon Lagoon, Keppel Kraken won't reopen this weekend

        premium_icon Why Yeppoon Lagoon, Keppel Kraken won't reopen this weekend

        News Livingstone Shire Council rules out reopening popular facilities despite easing restrictions

        Huge boost to CQ prison with 30+ new officers

        premium_icon Huge boost to CQ prison with 30+ new officers

        Community Capricornia Correctional Centre has revealed a new record-breaking stat which may...

        What China ban means for Rockhampton meatworks

        premium_icon What China ban means for Rockhampton meatworks

        Business Concerns have risen over the potential fallout for CQ meatworks amid a global trade...

        $5.7M defence boost for CQ provides 20+ new jobs

        premium_icon $5.7M defence boost for CQ provides 20+ new jobs

        News The Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton community has been given a $5.7 million boost...