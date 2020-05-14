Rockhampton mum caught driving with meth in her system

When police pulled her over, she tested positive for meth.

SINGLE mother of two Kerrie Maree Wood, 31, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 12 to a face drug driving charge after being picked up on Peter St, Berserker with methamphetamine in her system.

Police pulled over Wood in her grey Ford sedan about 1.30pm on March 8, where a saliva test was taken and sent away for analysis - it returned positive for meth.

Magistrates Jeff Clark considered that Wood was a disability support worker and claimed to have abstained from drugs since, before disqualifying her licence for three months and fining her $600.

“It’s my fault, I have to take the punishment with it,” Wood said. No conviction was recorded.