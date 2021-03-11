Menu
Crime

Rockhampton murder accused case headed to Supreme Court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Mar 2021 9:40 AM
A man accused of murdering his wife will have his matters mentioned in the higher courts in the coming weeks.

Nigel John Gilliland, 45, is accused of stabbing his former wife to death in her home in Rockhampton on June 23, 2020.

His matters – charges of murder (domestic violence) and enter dwelling with intent to break – were mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 10 where defence lawyer Felicity Davis advised the matter was at the registry committal stage – where the paperwork is filed for the matter to move to the higher courts, namely the Supreme Court for this case.

She advised this would take place this week.

Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children. Photo Supplied Facebook
Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children. Photo Supplied Facebook

Police allege Mr Gilliland stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The alleged incident occurred just after 6pm at a Brae St address in The Range.

Mr Gilliland was arrested that same evening.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Gilliland, who was remanded in custody, had his matters adjourned to February 17 for mention.

  • For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

