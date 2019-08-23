Menu
ADVANCING CAREER: Busby Marou, AKA Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou when they released their latest single in July.
Music

Rockhampton musician gets help to push international career

23rd Aug 2019 3:29 PM
ROCKHAMPTON musician Jeremy Marou has been able to take his talents to the international stage, thanks to a grant from the State Government.

Mr Marou is one of 15 Queensland artists, musicians and cultural workers who have received funding from the Palaszczuk government's Individuals Fund, to help develop and advance their careers.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said it was wonderful for Jeremy to have the opportunity to take his musical talents to Canada.

"Last month Jeremy travelled to Canada with Thomas Busby, as hit duo Busby Marou, to further develop an international market for their music,” he said.

"Queensland has an amazing pool of artistic talent and the Individuals Fund is helping to ensure our artists can expand their reach and further their careers.”

Mr Marou said the more than $3000 in funding he received went a long way.

"For musicians at our level this funding means everything, allowing us to share our music on an international scale,” he said.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Individuals Fund attracted 81 applications in the latest round from across a variety of art forms.

Sixteen Queensland artists, musicians and cultural workers have shared $105,821.

For more information about Arts Queensland's Individuals Fund visit www.arts.qld.gov.au.

