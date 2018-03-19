Rockhampton needs to scream for train crossing change

In 2012, a QLD Rail Tilt Train collided with a Toyota utility at the intersection of Denison and William St in Rockhampton.

OPINION: A GREAT quote that sticks in my mind is, "stand up for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone”.

All too easily society cuts down those tall poppies and authority figures crush down anyone with the backbone to try and stand up to them.

But I'd like to tip my hat to the rebels, those people who like to challenge the status quo, because they are often the people who drive change in our world.

On our front page story today, Sydney choreographer Katie Kermond recounted her tale about being hit by a train in Rockhampton last year at a level crossing lacking boom gates and flashing lights.

ACCIDENT AFTERMATH: Katie Kermond's rental car was wrecked by the train she never heard and never saw coming. Contributed

She said even in the small country towns in rural New South Wales, she has seen rail crossing with the "appropriate” safety measures in place, and yet here in the Rockhampton CBD, we have seven intersections which arguably need improvement.

Ms Kermond said there's 28 trains driving through those seven Rockhampton intersections daily and you only have to see the horrifying images on page seven to see what happens if there is a human lapse of judgment.

After raising the safety issue with crash investigators, the conclusion from Queensland Rail was in essence everything is fine, nothing to see here.

I've been told that the Queensland Government supports Queensland Rail's assessment of the situation.

A meek person would back away from the fight that point - but not Ms Kermond.

DANGEROUS CROSSING: There are calls from the CQ community to improve the safety of rail level crossings in Rockhampton's CBD after a number of accidents. Contributed

She has visited local media organisations and launched two petitions - with one due to be tabled in Queensland Parliament in May.

Staring at this situation from the sidelines, I find it ridiculous that more isn't being done to make these heavily-used rail intersections safer for the community.

I can only hope that Ms Kermond's voice is joined by others, reaching a deafening level that the powers can't ignore.

Keep screaming for change.

The petition can be found here.