Rockhampton part of 1000s of preventable hospitalisations

ROCKHAMPTON diabetes sufferers have contributed to more than 2,200 potentially preventable hospitalisations were potentially preventable in the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network, according a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

While hospitalisations for other chronic conditions has decreased, the number of people admitted to hospital with preventable diabetes related causes rose four per cent in just 12 months.

Diabetes Queensland chief executive Sturt Eastwood urged Queenslanders to learn the symptoms to decrease unnecessary hospitalisations and avoid potentially life-changing complications.

"We're not identifying the symptoms in time, and this is putting people at risk of complications including blindness, amputation, kidney damage, heart attack and stroke,” Mr Eastwood said.

More than 7,600 people in the Rockhampton region have diabetes, and more than 6,900 of those people have type 2 diabetes.

Mr Eastwood said the increase of preventable diabetes related complications could be due to people underestimating the effects of untreated type 2 diabetes.

"The sooner you're diagnosed, the sooner you can learn how to manage your condition and delay or prevent complications,” Mr Eastwood said.

The next time you're at the GP, ask them to check for diabetes. Make a diabetes test part of your annual GP check-up.”

Mr Eastwood said diabetes is more widespread than most people know.

One in four Australian adults over the age of 25 lives with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

"If it's not you, it's someone you know,” Mr Eastwood said.

Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune condition that attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. It cannot be prevented.

It can occur at any age but is most frequently diagnosed in children and young adults. Once the condition has developed, it requires urgent medical treatment and daily insulin.

Symptoms for type 1 diabetes include: an increase of toilet use, an unquenchable thirst, being more tired than usual and losing a lot of weight.

Type 2 diabetes tends to develop progressively and can be delayed or prevented in nearly 60 per cent of cases through healthy eating and a more active lifestyle.

Symptoms for type 2 diabetes include: frequent urination, increased thirst, always feeling hungry, feeling tired, blurry vision, slow healing of cuts and wounds and numbness or pain in hands or feet.