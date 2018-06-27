Rockhampton PCYC boxers bring home Golden wins

BOXING: Rockhampton PCYC boxing called the shots on the weekend, bringing home three wins from Townsville's Golden Gloves tournament.

The annual tournament sees boxers from around the state come together in a variety of weight divisions.

PCYC boxing coach, Des Upton, applauded the efforts of his junior team in what was 22 fights over the weekend with some of the state's best.

"There were lots of good fighters because they got into the state titles in September,” he said.

"Our boys stood up as a club although they did get a bit of knocking around.

"They went really well and took seven fights.”

Unfortunately Bodhi Davis had to sit out due to illness and Jamal Smith was beaten in the first night.

Assiah Bann also missed out when he didn't receive a fight.

"He fought well but ran out of condition,” Upton said.

"He went well in the first round but then tired down and that's how they got him.

"It was his third fight and he will improve.”

Coby Campbell received a medal on the first night when his opponent forfeited.

"I would have loved for him to have the fight,” Upton said.

"The more fights the better.”

Bajool's Blake Hughes, who regularly travels to Rockhampton to train under Upton and fight, took out a win against Brayden Nallajar.

"Brayden had a lot of fights and Blake stopped him in the third round,” Upton said.

"He was on top of Brayden all the time and was too strong for him.

"He walked into some punches too but he's a tough little bugger.”

Sidney Booth stepped up into the 54kg division in the seniors and took out a win against a man 10 years his senior.

"He won it well,” Upton said.

"Looks are deceiving because he's a tall, skinny bloke... and he put an eight count on the other bloke.”

Greg Toby was also put up from his weight class and fought in the 81kg division.

"He fought a bloke called Riley Candy and really punished him,” Upton said.

"He hits hard for a young fella.”

Upton said it take a lot of heart to step into a ring and encourages his boxers to at least "get in and have a go”.