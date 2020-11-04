Rockhampton photographer celebrates 10 years in business

THE FACE BEHIND THE CAMERA: Madelyn Holmes stepped into thephotos for a change to celebrate her own personal milestone.

MADELYN Holmes began her love affair with photography at the age of 14 when she claimed her father’s camera - and now she celebrates 10 years in business.

The Rockhampton-based photographer has made a career out of capturing life’s most important moments for Central Queenslanders.

When reflecting on her progress over a decade of pursuing photography, this is what she said.

“In the beginning, I never intended to be a full time photographer – but quickly found a niche in capturing families and weddings,” she said.

Before finishing school Madelyn had undertaken paid work and even progressed to add wedding photography to her portfolio by the age of 17.

“I love connecting with people through photography – to have couples and families welcome you into their lives so openly is a very special feeling,” she said.

Since 2010 Madelyn has captured more than 100 weddings across Queensland and countless portrait sessions including couples, families and school graduations.

“Every day is different and I take great pride in ensuring my photography tells the stories of the people I capture,” she said.

While being self-employed comes with many challenges, Madelyn says the experiences gained over the past decade have given her a great sense of self-fulfilment.

“Reaching such a significant milestone was a great excuse to get some photos taken in celebration and practice what I preach to my clients,” she said.

“Though it is certainly different being on the other side of the lens.”

Madelyn can be found on Facebook at Madelyn Holmes Photographics.