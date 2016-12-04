Rockhampton plays host to Jackasses

The Jackass boys are coming to Rockhampton for one night only.

THE Jackass crew are back with a vengeance and are bringing their special brand of self-injuring stunts with them.

Veteran Jackass members, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy and Dave England have their Filthy Seppo Tour coming to the Beef Capital for a night of pranks and laughs on February 24 at the Great Western Hotel.

All has been quiet on the Jackass front since 2010 when the boys released their last film together Jackass 3, although fan favourite Johnny Knoxville reprised his role as sex-crazed and foul-mouthed old man Irving Zisman for feature length film Bad Grandpa in 2013.

The evening is sure to be equal parts side-splitting humour and curious revulsion if their previous popular stunts are anything to go by.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 7 www.greatwesternhotel.com.au