Rockhampton police including District Officer Superintendent Ron Van Saane, Assistant Commissioner Kevin Guteridge and Police Chaplain Glenn Louttit remember their fallen comrades from Victoria in a ceremony on Thursday

Rockhampton police officers stood silent for a minute’s prayer on Thursday to remember their fallen comrades in Victoria.

A candle flickered outside the Bolsover St police station to honour Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney who died when they were hit by a truck last week.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the officers’ service and to pay respect to their families.