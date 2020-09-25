Rockhampton politicians respond to RACQ road demands

ROCKHAMPTON politicians have responded to RACQ’s Central Queensland election wish list.

The priorities for RACQ this October include the full duplication of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road, upgrades to the Capricorn Highway, and improving the alternative inland highway route to the Bruce Highway.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said current investment into Central Queensland road infrastructure was “the best it’s been in many, many years”.

“You drive anywhere in Rockhampton, there’s road works happening,” he said.

“We have over a billion dollars of roadworks currently on the go, and that’s some 42 major projects.

“There is actually some duplication work already planned on the Yeppoon-Rocky Road, which they’ll keep working through.

“I’m sure the TMR [Department of Transport and Main Roads] goes through and prioritises their works according to need and traffic demand.”

LNP Rockhampton Candidate Tony Hopkins.

LNP Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins said road safety was “close to my heart”.

“There’s already $80 million on the table” for the Yeppoon Road duplication, he said.

In its announcement, RACQ also asked for commitments to an inland road and freight productivity upgrade program and safe cycling infrastructure.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful,” Mr O’Rourke said about an inland freight upgrade, “but I think that’s something that really needs to be discussed at a state and federal level.

“Rocky Ring Road will actually take a lot of these trucks off the road.

“Once the ring road’s done, that’ll take all that congestion out of town, which will be just wonderful for us in the future.”

Mr Hopkins said such a project was long overdue.

“I’ve already spoken to the Federal Deputy Prime Minister about this,” he said.

“The roads in Central Queensland, throughout Queensland, have been neglected for a long time.”

He said it was “about time” roads were repaired and new ones laid where needed.

Both men said cycling infrastructure was a good thing for Rockhampton residents.