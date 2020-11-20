Rockhampton Priceline named top store in Australia

Pharmacist Ahmed Elkalla and co-owner Dan Carpenter with their award for top Priceline store in Australia.

AFTER ONLY rebranding to Priceline Pharmacy three years ago, the Stockland Rockhampton Upper store has been awarded the highest honour across the company – store of the year.

Up against 470 stores across Australia, it won Queensland Store of the Year, which granted it eligibility to the next round.

The store was up against six finalists for the Store of the Year and to store co-owner Dan Carptener’s surprise – it won.

The award ceremony was originally planned to be held in Singapore but was held virtually instead so the team joined with the Parkhurst staff to watch it.

“It was great to have the team there which wouldn’t have happened if it was in Singapore,” Mr Carpenter said.

“It was a really proud moment, something I didn’t think we would achieve in such a short period of time.”

The Stockland Upper store reopened as Priceline at the end of 2017 and Mr Carpenter moved from the Sunshine Coast to take on the store with Tom Lloyd.

“(I) had the opportunity to relocate my family up here so it was always going to be a big undertaking, big shop, obviously it’s proved to be very successful,” he said.

“We’ve put in a lot of work over that time.”

The award was based on sales growth, mystery shop, brand advocacy and supporting the Sisterhood Foundation.

The store currently supports 24 staff and they all do their part.

“We put a lot of focus in really providing an excellent customer experience for everyone that comes into the store and that translates into really loyal customers,” Mr Carpenter said.

“What we do well is the customer service, we focus a lot of our training on that, so all the staff know what the expectation is when they are employed and it’s followed up all the time.

“We try and provide a really great experience, so they come back and that flows onto a good sale.

“We were a top performer in sales growth and I’d like to thank the people of Rocky for that.”

While they have won the top gong, Mr Carpenter assures they won’t be sitting back relaxing now.

“We are not going to rest on our laurels, we are going to stay up there and be the top store but we will just keep building on what we do well but always striving to improve,” Mr Carpenter said.