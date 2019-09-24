Rockhampton pulls trigger on feral deers’ future

Anthony Cathro's four month old car came off second best following a deer crash on Lakes Creek Rd

Anthony Cathro's four month old car came off second best following a deer crash on Lakes Creek Rd

THE TROUBLESOME feral deer population in Lakes Creek and Nerimbera are soon to be trapped and culled following a unanimous Rockhampton Regional Council decision this morning.

It was decided at the council’s Planning and Regualtory Committee meeting to enforce provisions of the Biosecurity Act 2014 and undertake trapping and ground shooting control.

The council report states officers have investigated all methods to minimise the impact on the impact and this resolution is the most viable.

The feral rusa deer are inhabiting land owned by residents, council and state government.

A combined effort in conjunction with the other owners would be the most effective as an individual landholder acting alone will only push the deer from area to another.

About 80 notices will be sent to nearby landholders to advise them of the control program however it is difficult to determine where the deer are on any given day as they move from property to property frequently.

Council officers identified up to 80 individual animals one morning and it is estimated there is between 100 to 500 animals located on a mixture of private, Rockhampton Regional Council, Queensland Parks and Wildlife and Livingstone Shire Council land.

Aerial shooting was determined to be unviable due to the proximity of residential areas and there are no registered baiting products to control the deer.

The traps to be used are installed with cameras and can be activated remotely by a mobile phone. The trap sends an alert to a mobile phone when there is activity.

This is said to save a lot of council officer time.

The most common area the deer are seen on the road is around the meatworks overpass on Lakes Creek Rd.

Sue Woodfield sent in this photo of deer in a paddock behind Lakes Creek School.

With the recent fires around the Mount Archer National Park and surrounding areas, it was explained there is less food and water around meaning the food and drink inside the traps are more appealing for the deer at the moment.

The relevant sites for trapping have been identified and the traps will be installed as the equipment becomes available.

It was discussed exporting venison meat is not viable as there was no local market and infrastructure like cold rooms to store them would need to be built.

Chair of Council’s Planning and Regulatory Committee Councillor Ellen Smith said the council needed to address the deer issue as a duty of care around public safety.

“In recent months we have seen some of the problems these rusa deer can cause,” she said.

“Not only are they a hazard for motorists, they’re an invasive species that can spread weeds and diseases. They also destroy vegetation, and compete with native animals for food.

“Unfortunately, their population is also increasing, and without a coordinated and strategic approach now they will cause an even greater issue.

Samantha Brill spots deer on Lakes Creek road

“We have an obligation to our community — as well as a legal obligation under the Biosecurity Act 2014 — to take action to minimise the risks associated with invasive animals.

“Council officers have investigated all of the available control methods to minimise the impact of deer, and have found that the most effective solution is a combined response of trapping and ground shooting control.

“We will be working collaboratively with relevant landowners as well as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Livingstone Shire Council to implement management activities.

“At the moment, the feral deer population is still controllable, and if we introduce strategic and coordinated methods now we will save our community significant economic and ecological damage down the line.”

The recommendation to trap the deer came after Mayor Margaret Strelow gave council officers four weeks on August 27 to come back to the table with a resolution.

A wide discussion was participated by all present councillors at the meeting who all unanimously moved the motion forward.

Feral deer sightings can be reported by contacting Council on 4932 9000 or through the FeralScan website or mobile app.

More information about the feral deer population can be found on Council’s website at/www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CouncilServices/Invasive-Plants-and-Animals/Feral-Rusa-.