Rockhampton punter found not guilty of TAB fraud

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd Jul 2017 6:20 AM
Bill North

HE was on a winning TAB streak when he was falsely accused of fraudulently obtaining funds from a Rockhampton hotel.

Clive Robert Peckett, 39, was accused of persuading Kalka Palms Hotel duty manager, Suzanne Wilson to dishonestly give him $200 on July 5 after a TAB payout.

However, defence lawyer Doug Winning, who claimed he was a long term TAB punter, convinced the court his client was not guilty of dishonestly and purposely taking money from Mrs Wilson.

Mr Peckett pleaded not guilty to fraud in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 26.

The court heard Mr Peckett arrived at the hotel at about 7pm and placed between 20-25 'to win only' bets throughout the evening, costing $100-$500 each.

He said he won about five or six times that night.

Just after 9pm, Mr Peckett went to the TAB terminal two in the hotel to collect $2000 winnings.

There was not enough money in the TAB till to pay him in full, so he told Mrs Wilson to put $200 on his bank card.

Mrs Wilson told the court she went to the safe to get enough cash to pay Mr Peckett out the full $2000.

She said she would always give the punter their payout fully in cash, not split payments.

Lawyer Doug Winning
Mrs Wilson said Mr Peckett asked for $200 to be deposited into his bank account but they had to move to Terminal one, which had EFTPOS facilities.

She claimed Peckett failed to hand over the $200 cash to her for the deposit after the transaction was completed.

Mrs Wilson said Peckett started to walk away and she called out to him and told him he needed give her back $200.

She told the court they argued for a bit and ended up agreeing he provide his details so she could contact him when she could confirm she had paid him out in full.

Mrs Wilson said this arrangement was made as she had other customers to serve and the other staff member working could only serve drinks.

Mr Winning said in court Mrs Wilson's version of events was "implausible and idiotic”.

"The facility is designed so rather than hand customers large wads of cash, for their security and TAB's security, that there is the EFTPOS facility,” he said.

Mr Winning said it was common practice to split payout payments and the balance would be transferred to a terminal with EFTPOS by the push of a button.

The court heard of two other payout options for TAB punters - paid into a TAB account or receive a cheque.

Peckett had a $1600 payout put into his bank account at 9.23pm.

Peckett said the $200 issue was not raised with him until 9.40pm when Mrs Wilson approached his table and said her till was down $200 and it was because of that payout.

He said when Mrs Wilson approached him, that was when he offered his name and phone number.

Peckett said he told her he would pay the $200 if the hotel could prove she had paid him the $2000 all in cash.

He said minutes later he went to place another bet and was told to leave the premises, so he did.

Mr Winning argued this was not the actions of a man who purposely and dishonestly took $200 from the hotel.

He suggested a dishonest person would have snuck out of the hotel straight after gaining the $200.

Magistrate Catherine Benson said she believed both Mrs Wilson and Peckett honestly thought they were both right.

She ordered Peckett be acquitted as the prosecution had failed to provide proof needed for a guilty verdict.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!