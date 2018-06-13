Rockhampton reacts: What you said about the ad

Rockhampton's latest tourism advertisement was taken down from social media yesterday when the public voiced concerns about the lack of Indigenous representation.

ROCKHAMPTON residents were quick to have their say on the video backlash.

In an online poll, almost three out of four readers felt it was a case of political correctness gone too far.

The results of an online poll show 3/4 of the public believe there was nothing wrong with the campaign. Contributed

EQUARIGHTS: "Unbelievable! Put the damn ad back up online!"

GREENRIVER: "ALL people in the region, be they pink, black, orange, purple or which, rich or poor, good looking or not should be represented in this ad."

KEPPEL_GIRL: "I thought it was pretty good but I totally agree that the representation of our cultural diversity was very low. We have a region rich in history, environmental beauty, wisdom, culture, activities, innovation and aspirations - all could be included. How about respectfully inviting input from our local Indigenous citizens as well as those originating from other nations?

VEEPEE: "Not one reference to our Indigenous culture and history, nor any hint that Rockhampton is a diverse multicultural community. More alarming are the results of the poll which seem to support the advertisement, but then that only reflects the readership of TMB.

MUDDYBOB: "Staff, and most Councillors are still to get their heads around the REGIONAL part of Council. Time they were taken on a two day bus tour as if they were also tourists."

JANZY: "This is a great tourist ad showing some tourist spots in Rockhampton which is what its meant to do to attract tourism in Rockhampton. To take off this ad is just political correctness gone mad."

RAINMAN: "Political correctness is killing out country. Put Johnathan Thurston in the video that should shut them up."