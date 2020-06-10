Rockhampton region councillors vote against pay rise

ROCKHAMPTON Region Mayor Strelow and councillors will not receive a pay rise this financial year as the 2020-21 budget tightens.

Councillor renumeration was brought to the council table at the meeting on Tuesday.

The agenda item noted that several months ago council agreed not to accept the councillor renumeration increase which was recommended by the Local Government Renumeration Commission.

While the mayor and councillors decided months ago they would not accept the pay rise, a formal response needed to be submitted by July 1, prompting the meeting item this week.

There was no discussion around the matter at the table and all councillors passed the motion to formalise their previously stated desire.

According to the Local Government Renumeration 2019 report, Rockhampton Regional Council falls under ­category four in the renumeration schedule. Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Gladstone Regional Councils also fall under this catergory.

Under the new renumeration policy which is effective from July 1, 2020, Mayor Margaret Strelow would have been eligible for a wage of $158,168.

In 2018/19, Mayor Strelow was paid $151,878.

Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher would have been eligible for a wage of $104,059.

This would have been an increase on the previous 2019/20 renumeration schedule by $2040.

The remaining six councillors could have seen a wage of $91,571, an increase of $1,796.

The Morning Bulletin reported Rockhampton Regional Council was placed in category four in 2015, moving out of category five with councils such as those in Mackay, Cairns and Toowoomba.

This move resulted in Mayor Strelow taking a pay cut of $15,970.

Livingstone Shire Council falls under category three of the renumeration schedule along with a number of other councils including CQ councils Isaac and Central Highlands regional councils.

Newly-instated LSC Mayor Andrew Ireland is eligible for a wage of $133,196.

Deputy Mayor Adam Belot could see $83,247 and the other five councillors could see a $70,759 wage.

The highest paid council in Queensland is the Gold Coast City Council.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate could receive $258,066 with the deputy mayor raking in $178,981 and councillors on $154,006.

Category one council councillors are paid on an attendance rate.

Forty-five councils are in this category including Banana Shire Council and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council in Central Queensland.

Western councils in the category also include Longreach, Barcaldine and Blackall-Tambo regional councils.

Category one mayors could see earnings up to $108,222 with the deputy mayor receiving $62,435.

Councillors are eligible for a full wage of $54,110 however it is stipulated a base payment of $36,073.28 is payable for the 12 months commencing July 1, 2020.

A meeting fee of $1,503.06 per calendar month is payable for attendance at, and participation in, of scheduled council meetings, subject to certification by the mayor or CEO.