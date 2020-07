The new Rockhampton Regional Council elected in 2020 - Councillor Shane Latcham, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Councillor Tony Williams, Councillor Neil Fisher, Councillor Ellen Smith, Councillor Donna Kirkland and Councillor Drew Wickerson.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is set to adopt the 2020-21 budget today following this morning’s ordinary council meeting.

The adoption date was delayed slightly as council navigated the economic fallout of COVID-19.

There has been a number of discussions on what a potential rate rise would be.

More to come.