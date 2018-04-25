Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting agenda highlights
ROCKHAMPTON'S councillors have plenty of items to mull over tomorrow according to their meeting agenda, and here are some the highlights.
- A spokesperson from the RSPCA will give a presentation discussing the issue of hidden fences.
- Council will receive an update on continuing efforts to clear declared pest plants from Frenchman's Creek.
- Passionate debate was expected between councillors over the draft local laws up for discussion, amendment and adoption.
- Leave of absences will be discussed for councillor Neil Fisher (for surgery in Brisbane next week) and mayor Margaret Strelow (between October 12 and 21).
- The financial and operational health of the council will be updated for March with the summary budget management report and the monthly operational report for the corporate services department.
- The policy for expenses reimbursement and provision of facilities for the mayor and councillors policy is expected to have intense scrutiny.
- There is an adjournment planned for councillors to attend the funeral of pioneering agricultural businessman Maurice Binstead at 10am.