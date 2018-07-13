Menu
Mayor Margaret Strelow budget.
Rockhampton Region's budget for 2018/19 adopted

by Christine Mckee
13th Jul 2018 9:51 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council this morning adopted the 2018/19 budget, confirming a 3.9% average rate rise.

In a budget preview earlier this month the budget centrepiece, a $131.2 million capital works program, was announced.

Further detail will be released today on budget highlights in each of Rockhampton Region's eight divisions.

AS expected, Mt Archer features heavily with as the council prepares to deliver the next stages of the Fraser Park redevelopment.

Mt Morgan CBD can also expect to see improvements made this financial year.

The budget includes $141.4 million on roads, bridges, drainage and footpaths, and $14.4 million on water and sewerage infrastructure across the region.

That figure includes $5.3 million to reseal roads and $3 million to continue the rollout of new stormwater infrastructure across the region.

Further details will be released later today.

budget 2018/19 rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

