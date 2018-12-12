18 traffic lights to go: multinational wins deal

PROGRESS: The Rockhampton Bypass (Rockhampton Ring Road) has been identified in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy for planning and corridor preservation in the next five to 10 years.

THE contract for the planning phase of the Rockhampton Ring Road has been awarded to multinational engineering firm AECOM.

Transport and Main Roads regional director Central Queensland Dave Grosse said planning for the Bruce Highway's future was a high priority for the department.

"The Bruce Highway is a vital link to industrial, commercial and residential areas of Rockhampton," Mr Grosse said.

"The future ring road will address Rockhampton's growing congestion by cutting out 18 sets of traffic lights.

"It will also move heavy freight off suburban streets, making those roads safer for all users. The planning phase will develop options followed by a business case.

"The award of this contract is an important milestone towards getting this road built."

Mr Grosse said extensive consultation would be carried out during the planning phase.

"TMR will consult closely and work with impacted landowners and key community stakeholders throughout the planning," he said.

"This will also involve important checks such as environmental and hydraulic assessments.

"AECOM is an international company with a strong local presence in Rockhampton and experience in hydraulic studies of large river systems and floodplains along the Bruce Highway, ideally placing them to assist with this process."

Mr Grosse said the future road and rail corridor would be gazetted soon, providing landowners with more certainty about future requirements.

"The intention of the gazettal process is to preserve and protect the future state-controlled road and rail corridor," he said.

"This process includes assessing and placing conditional agreements on any development applications in the corridor.

"All directly impacted landowners have been contacted and my department will continue to workwith them throughout this process."

More information on the project is available at www.tmr.qld.gov.au/ rockhamptonringroad.