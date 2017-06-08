World class show to headline Rocky festival

SPIEGEL'ESQUE is coming to the Rockhampton River Festival bringing a touch of Moulin Rouge to the river city.

The decadent theatrical experience takes place in one of the most beautiful and oldest remaining Spiegel-tents in the world giving a glimpse into the majestic world of burlesque, cabaret, comedy and circus.

The original 97-year-old fully transportable tent, Spiegel Zelt was brought to Australia from Belgium in December 2014 according to Mayor, Margaret Strelow, will be the jewel in the crown of a very exciting line-up.

"I saw one in Adelaide about 10 years ago and thought it was the most beautiful thing I'd ever seen," Cr Strelow said.

"I know it's been in Brisbane since then, but it's a real coup to get it this far north.

"It will add that extra element of excitement to the spirit of renewal evident at this festival, while also respectfully looking into the past."

The Spiegel tent will take centre stage in the Westpac carpark on Quay St where it will stay for the following week.

Complete with it's own travelling shows, it becomes a temporary nightclub with a 1920s feeling, made from canvas, polished wood, stained glass and mirrors.

Vaudevillains inside the Spiegel tent at the River Festival

Cr Strelow launched the full festival program yesterday. Tickets go on sale today (FRIDAY) and if pre-sales are any indication, they're likely to sell like hotcakes.

She said market stalls booked out immediately and after a few nervous moments, she is assured the Quay St renewal will be finished and open ahead of time.

Last year's Festival was abandoned after a freak weather event left no option.

It was an huge disappointment to everyone after the huge success of the inaugural event in 2015.

"I was really excited the first year when we dreamed what River Festival might be and to see the results on the ground," Cr

Strelow said.

"It quickly became a feature in our community and cultural life.

"We are a deeply cultural community and this gives us a chance to take a more light-hearted attitude to all the great things about our community and our cultural offerings."