22°
News

World class show to headline Rocky festival

Christine Mckee
| 8th Jun 2017 5:18 PM
Kermond 3 Gen, a tribute to Vaudeville
Kermond 3 Gen, a tribute to Vaudeville

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPIEGEL'ESQUE is coming to the Rockhampton River Festival bringing a touch of Moulin Rouge to the river city.

The decadent theatrical experience takes place in one of the most beautiful and oldest remaining Spiegel-tents in the world giving a glimpse into the majestic world of burlesque, cabaret, comedy and circus.

The original 97-year-old fully transportable tent, Spiegel Zelt was brought to Australia from Belgium in December 2014 according to Mayor, Margaret Strelow, will be the jewel in the crown of a very exciting line-up.

"I saw one in Adelaide about 10 years ago and thought it was the most beautiful thing I'd ever seen," Cr Strelow said.

"I know it's been in Brisbane since then, but it's a real coup to get it this far north.

"It will add that extra element of excitement to the spirit of renewal evident at this festival, while also respectfully looking into the past."

The Spiegel tent will take centre stage in the Westpac carpark on Quay St where it will stay for the following week.

Complete with it's own travelling shows, it becomes a temporary nightclub with a 1920s feeling, made from canvas, polished wood, stained glass and mirrors.

 

Vaudevillains inside the Spiegel tent at the River Festival
Vaudevillains inside the Spiegel tent at the River Festival

Cr Strelow launched the full festival program yesterday. Tickets go on sale today (FRIDAY) and if pre-sales are any indication, they're likely to sell like hotcakes.

She said market stalls booked out immediately and after a few nervous moments, she is assured the Quay St renewal will be finished and open ahead of time.

Last year's Festival was abandoned after a freak weather event left no option.

It was an huge disappointment to everyone after the huge success of the inaugural event in 2015.

"I was really excited the first year when we dreamed what River Festival might be and to see the results on the ground," Cr

Strelow said.

"It quickly became a feature in our community and cultural life.

"We are a deeply cultural community and this gives us a chance to take a more light-hearted attitude to all the great things about our community and our cultural offerings."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  burlesque quay street redevelopment rockhampton river festival spiegel zelt vaudeville

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Revealed: How authorities caught Rocky prison escapee

Revealed: How authorities caught Rocky prison escapee

Police are responding to the Capricornia Correctional Centre following reports of a potential escaped prisoner.

REVEALED: $7 million retail precinct opening in north Rocky

Construction of a new shopping complex on Main Street.

Grocery store, child care centre and cafe included in new centre

UPDATE: Breakthrough in missing Rocky girl investigation

This Gracemere girl was last seen on Monday morning.

Police have not disclosed where she was found

Industry backs indigenous leader's attack on anti-Adani Greens

CQR boss Ian Macfarlane.

Mining boss says reform needed to tackle delay tactics

Local Partners

Accountant accused of $465k fraud could face more charges

Former Rocky sports organisation president has hearing date set for fraud case

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Lions saving lives with training

VITAL TRAINING: Jorja Downey, Jeanna Imhoff, Sharyn Black, Amanda Farrell, Lily Emery and Annie Emery at the recent Yeppoon Lions presentation.

Training saves lives

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

REVIEW: Nothing is what it seems in a cleverly structured costume drama mystery from the director of romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. BUILD IN THE PRESTIGIOUS &amp; ELITE, FORBES AVENUE. $179,000

33 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER ... NEW PRICE $175,000...

Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER HOMES WITH INCREDIBLE BREATH TAKING VIEWS AND COOL BREEZES. 847m2...

Stunning Tropical Paradise -Lowset Brick/Pool/Shed/Views-Only $487,000

30 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $487,000

What an Amazing Property, just brilliant for YOUR FAMILY - fantastic lowset brick home, inground, pool and shed - all set in a wonderful cool, tropical paradise of...

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

Rural 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

House 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

An Inspection is a MUST!

43 Burke and Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Wonderful views and private in location what more could you want? This modern home offers 4 bedrooms with built in wardrobes. The master bedroom boasts an...

Quality Designer Home

3 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Enjoy a prime position in the Sanctuary estate with this split level home, located on an elevated block with fantastic mountain views all around, Unique modern...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $429,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $429,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

YOU CANT BUILD FOR THIS PRICE. $360,000

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Perfect for the Busy Professionals, Buyers Downsizing, Retirees, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Minimal maintenance, stunning designer...

EVERYTHING IS ALL DONE. MOVE IN TODAY. $355,000 OFFERS OVER.

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 NEW PRICE $355,000...

BUILT and READY to move in NOW!!! Under ground power & services. NBN. Just over 2 YEARS OLD - No waiting for a build. Still has Builders Warranty. - Extra high...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Is now the time to take a punt on a mining town?

11 Glamis Court Beaconsfield is for sale for $310,000.

There are signs Queensland's regional property markets may be on up.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!