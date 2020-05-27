Rockhampton River Festival in June in jeopardy

ROCKHAMPTON River Festival is under review to be moved to a later date because of the pandemic.

The event was planned for July 24-26.

Rockhampton Regional Council is looking to move it to later this year once the event restrictions around COVID-19 are lifted.

“We had hoped to bring some of the magic that was to be River Festival to a smaller community event at the end of the year if it was at all possible,’’ Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“However, it is looking increasingly unlikely. We will wait to see what restrictions are lifted for events.”

The 2019 Rockhampton River Festival attracted more than 100,000 people over the three days.

The iconic Rockhampton ferris wheel was a huge hit with 4280 people taking a ride.

River Fest joins a list of events to be cancelled, including the Rockhampton Agricultural Show, which was to be held from June 10 to 12.

This year would have marked 147 years of the show. The show holiday on Thursday June 11, however, is still going ahead.

The highly anticipated Rare Spares Rockynats was postponed from the June dates and moved until Easter next year, April 2 to 5.

Other cancelled events include the Anzac Day ­services, 7 Rocky River Run, Golden Mount Festival, Pop Up Polo, race days, Festival of the Wind and more than half the Mamma Mia musical shows.