Rockhampton River Festival to be bigger than ever

IN THE SPIRIT: Rockhampton River Festival comes alive next month. Pictured is Mayor Margaret Strelow and MP Barry O'Rourke with cast members of Panache.

ONE of Rockhampton's biggest winter social calendar events is nearing, with more glitz and fun than ever before.

The Adani River Festivalwill be held on Quay Street's riverside, with a whole host of new activities and surprises and many familiar favourites returning.

One of the key attractions will be a travelling cabaret show, returning after their whirlwind Spiegelesque performance in 2017.

Wayne Scott Kermond and his wife Katie will be bringing the team back together for a brand new show - Panache.

The cabaret and musical theatre star, Kermond (otherwise known by his stage name Vayne)said Panache will evoke "Rockhampton spirits”.

Wearing his sparkly shirt and shimmering sequin jacket and flanked by three of Rockhampton's performing stars, Vayne tap-danced his way to the riverfront on Friday to speak about the event.

"It is fantastic to be back here. We are so excited. We were here in a tent but now we are in a real building. I'm going to tap dance for you,” the French/German cabaret star said.

"We will have special guests. We don't want to give too much away but I think some local performers will be in our show.

"There will be lots of comedy, lots of dancing, lots of singing, and lots of partying. It's wonderful.

"Rockhampton audiences are fantastic and the show will be fantastic. It's the best in Queensland. I know because I'm performing in it.”

Katie Kermond said the cabaret show would also perform after the River Festival for a week at Customs House.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the festival would have a 26 metre, 100-seat Ferris wheel positioned in front of Empire Apartment Hotel.

"(There will also be) so many amazing free events, great installations, new art work, stilt walkers, great stalls and a lot of music,” Cr Strelow said.

"There will be music themed around different activities on different evenings.”

There will be a number of ticketed events including one at Headricks Lane and Riverston Tearooms.

"Instead of fireworks (at the official opening) we've returned to wonderful projections and jets of water and a river light show,” Cr Strelow said.

"It will be displaying amazing colours and magic every hour.

"There will also be heavy engagement with the local Darumbal community. The dancers will precede every display in the river.”

She said the event would be full of "Instagrammable moments and Facebook stories”, and single-handedly lift "some of those negative perceptions” about Rockhampton.

"We are putting this great precinct on full display. Last year was a huge event with over 100,000 visitors and we're hoping for more this year,” she said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the $25,000 event was supported by the Queensland Government for the fifth year in a row.

He said the event would not only provide jobs but also inject nearly $2million into the local economy.

"The State Government, via Tourism and Events Queensland, supports this event through the Queensland Destination Events Program, which has invested more than $9.6million in 282 events across the state since 2015,” Mr O'Rourke.

"This event is very important to Rockhampton as it brings together the community to celebrate the city's heritage and future whilst supporting local jobs.”

